Hancock College will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend, and invites the community to a special Centennial Celebration on Saturday. The streaming event will celebrate Hancock’s history with a mix of music, video, and historical photos.
The virtual event will be free and open to the community, but tickets are required. If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, go to www.hancockcollege.edu/100.
“We wish we could celebrate this milestone and toast our history in person,” said Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement. “The online format, however, will allow even more of the community to join the fun and enjoy the unique program we’re putting together.”
The celebration will include a special tribute to the hometown heroes who served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Centennial Class of Distinguished Alumni will be announced.
The Santa Maria Times is a media sponsor for the celebration, and has partnered with the college since 1920 to support the education of our young people and ensure our region's future through advertising and promotional projects. The Times' news team also has been there to cover college events, sports, graduations and educational highlights.
Don't miss the special Hancock 100 Centennial Celebration magazine inside Friday's Santa Maria Times, which features articles and historic photographs from throughout the college's history.