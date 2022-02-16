Hancock College will host a Cash-for-College workshop on Feb. 26 at the Santa Maria campus to help high school students prepare for the price of tuition.
The financial aid workshop is intended for high school seniors and their parents and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academic Resource Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
During the workshop, Hancock staff will be available to help fill out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms and California Dream Act applications, among others. Students also will be able to apply for federal and state grants, including the Cal Grant, which offers cash for college that doesn’t need to be paid back. Spanish-speaking staff will be available.
Current students may attend for help renewing their FAFSA form.
The FAFSA and CDA applications can be found online. Before filing a Cal Grant application, students should check with their high school counselor, because they are required to complete part of the form.
Anyone planning to attend should bring tax forms for parents and seniors, Social Security numbers, bank statements, business records, DACA cards and a list of potential colleges the student is interested in attending.
To register, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/calsoap/workshops.php