Hancock College students will officially be returning to campus in the fall after the Board of Trustees on Tuesday lifted the campus state of emergency passed in March 2020.

The decision to resume classes fully in person has major implications both for students and faculty. Students now will be asked to transition back to in-person learning, while faculty no longer will have the choice between holding classes in person, in a hybrid model or fully online.

Before Tuesday, college officials were crafting a fall schedule based on the modality preferences of individual teachers, a system agreed upon in a May 15 memorandum between the Hancock Full-Time Faculty Association and college officials.

While logistics still will need to be worked out before the start of the fall semester on Aug. 16, college officials are confident with their decision.

"As members of the board, our priorities are ensuring our students are safe while continuing to give them access to a quality education. As with all the decisions the board has made during the pandemic, we relied on guidance from federal, state, county and local health officials to protect the health and safety of students, staff and faculty," board President Jeffery Hall said.

With the faculty memorandum now moot, Hancock history professor and full-time faculty association President Roger Hall is unsure of what comes next for teachers who may not be comfortable teaching in person.

"We will be meeting back with the district, I would assume, fairly soon so we can figure this out," Hall said. "I think there are going to be some people who aren't comfortable with that, and of course we have that other question of, 'Are the students comfortable with it?'"

Officials have not stated whether continued distance learning will be an option for students even when in-person classes resume. In addition, while vaccinated Californians are no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing in most settings, officials anticipate further guidance about how this should look in the classroom.

"We await guidance on provisions for vaccinations and other protocols — primarily about masking — but we anticipate fall 2021 to look more like fall 2019," college spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne said.

Despite some lingering questions, many students have expressed a strong desire to come back to campus, noting the lack of community in the online learning environment.

While the majority of summer classes are being held online, small groups of students can be seen on campus studying in the academic resource center, purchasing supplies in the bookstore or just connecting with friends in the student center.

"I'm excited. I really didn't meet anyone in the first year, so it will be nice," Hancock student Wyhir Rendon said of the fall return to classes, while sitting with a group of other students on Thursday.