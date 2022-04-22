Hancock College was recently selected by Ellucian, one of the largest higher education software companies worldwide, as a 2022 Impact Award winner in the digital transformation category.
The annual Impact Awards celebrate visionaries in higher education who are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.
"The Ellucian Impact Awards recognize institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently and offer a better student experience. This year's winners are incredibly inspiring and demonstrate true leadership in driving transformation in higher education," said Lauran Ipsen, Ellucian CEO and president. "We are honored to partner with institutions to deliver the modern solutions that empower and enable our customers to exceed students' evolving expectations."
Hancock's award in the digital transformation category recongizes the college's efforts using digital technology to improve process efficiency and business value, according to Ellucian. Hancock was honored for its Credit Where Credit's Due initiative, which uses Ellucian Banner and Degree Works software to automatically award degrees to students who have met program completion requirements.
A third of all degrees awarded in 2020-21 were a result of the Credit Where Credit's Due initiative.
"We are honored to be recognized for the incredible work that Hancock's faculty and staff put into this transformational program," said Kevin Walthers, Hancock superintendent and president. "This is a prime example of how we are committed to changing the odds for our students."
Hancock was among eight institutions to win the award and will receive a $25,000 grant for the prize.