Hancock College's Veteran Success Center is hosting an open house Tuesday at its new location on Santa Maria's campus.
The open house will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the center's new location in the Student Services building, Building A, Room 404. The event will allow attendees to tour the new center and speak with staff and student representatives, while learning about the resources and services available.
The Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, active duty or dependents in utilizing education benefits, completing admissions and registration, and transitioning to civilian life, among other services. In addition, the center also offers mental health counseling, computer access, learning assistance and access to tutoring and health services.
The center was previously located in the Mechanics Bank Student Center, Building G.