Hancock Promise online workshops set for graduating seniors, parents

Hancock College will host a series of virtual workshops for local high school seniors and their parents and guardians to help students obtain their first year at the college free of tuition and fees through the Hancock Promise.
The multiple online workshops will begin Monday and continue through May 1, with parent workshops available in both English and Spanish, a Hancock spokeswoman said.
Hancock is holding the workshops to deliver on the Hancock Promise program despite the uncertainties introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that life for these students has changed dramatically and that they may feel uncertain about what will happen to them after they graduate high school,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent and vice president of student services.
“We want them to know that they have the opportunity to come to Hancock tuition-free for their first year and stay on track to achieve their college and career goals,” Ornelas said.
Promise workshops for parents and guardians will be held this Monday and Tuesday, with the English-language workshops starting at 6 p.m. followed by the Spanish-language workshops at 7:15 p.m. both days.
The workshops will include information about the benefits of the program and how parents can help their high school senior become a Hancock Promise student.
Online “Launch to College” workshops for Promise-eligible high school students will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 29 and 30 and May 1.
During these orientation-style workshops, students will learn more about the support and services the college offers and receive assistance completing final steps to obtain the Hancock Promise.
More details about the workshops are available at www.hancockcollege.edu/promise.
Hancock Promise is open to all students who enroll at Hancock immediately following graduation from a high school located in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, home-schooled students, HiSET graduates and those who completed their GED through an adult education program within the district.
The Promise provides more than $1,200 in tuition and fees, personalized counseling, free tutoring and other academic support services as well as priority registration May 6 for summer and fall classes.
