Hancock Promise online workshops set for graduating seniors, parents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hancock College will host a series of virtual workshops for local high school seniors and their parents and guardians to help students obtain their first year at the college free of tuition and fees through the Hancock Promise.

The multiple online workshops will begin Monday and continue through May 1, with parent workshops available in both English and Spanish, a Hancock spokeswoman said.

Hancock is holding the workshops to deliver on the Hancock Promise program despite the uncertainties introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that life for these students has changed dramatically and that they may feel uncertain about what will happen to them after they graduate high school,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent and vice president of student services.

“We want them to know that they have the opportunity to come to Hancock tuition-free for their first year and stay on track to achieve their college and career goals,” Ornelas said.

+3 Navigating the maze: Santa Maria businessman Jaime Flores helping others sort through COVID's economic paper jungle Amid the sweeping closures and dwindling income brought on by COVID-19, business owners face a maze of additional paperwork as they wade through the shifting sands of related economic stimulus, loan and grant programs. Jaime Flores and his volunteers are offering free, bilingual help.