Lompoc city officials recently gifted a gold kist apricot tree to Hapgood Elementary School as part of its Garden Sustainability Program, which promotes food security in the community.
The tree was planted by Lompoc Urban Forestry workers during a May 26 campus ceremony attended by local officials, parents and students, who then led a garden tour, food preparation demonstration and taste testing.
The garden — which is supported by a a number of partners including parents, teachers, administrators, UC Cooperative Extension, Santa Barbara County Public Health and local businesses — reportedly yields more than 1,800 pounds of produce that is donated to local families and food pantries. The garden further provides the school's districtwide meal program with fruits and vegetables, according to officials.
In addition to food security, the program is said to offer student leaders lifelong skills in public speaking, food safety, nutrition, cultivating a garden and self-confidence through empowerment.
The ceremony follows the May 17 Lompoc City Council meeting where Mayor Jenelle Osborne presented a proclamation in recognition of the program and announced the gifting of an apricot tree to the campus. Student leaders in attendance accepted certificates of appreciation.