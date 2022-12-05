102722-smt-news-sharktoberfest-006
Kids got up close and personal with sharks and other sea creatures during the Sharktoberfest open house event held Oct. 26 at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium. The facility will again welcome the public on Wednesday, Dec. 7. 

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

The public is invited Wednesday to celebrate Cabrillo High School Aquarium's third open house event of the 2022-23 school year, themed "SEAsons Greetings."

The 6,000-square-foot aquarium facility, which is home to over 20 live and static displays, will transform into a winter wonderland decked out in holiday decorations and cheer.

The interactive event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school aquarium, located at the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

