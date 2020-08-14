'I kind of wish I was coming to school': Santa Ynez Valley students return to class — at home

Standing in line behind a bright piece of masking tape measuring 6 feet from nearby students, Oak Valley Elementary School kindergartner Valentina Torres sporting a rainbow dress, carefully combed pigtails and a color-coordinated face mask, expressed eagerness about embarking on a new school year despite the obvious changes.

"I'm excited to start school," said the 5-year-old, patiently waiting with mother Vanessa to collect a brown bag containing homework packets, orientation materials and a box of school supplies from teacher Mrs. Nabarro. "I think I'm going to learn math and science, and learn to read."

Santa Ynez Valley students returned to schools Thursday morning five months after campuses were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a shift from standard back-to-school traditions, youth this year were greeted by teachers in face coverings observing social distancing protocol while doling out lessons material designed for remote learning.

A slow trickle of children and parents at Oak Valley Elementary School made their way through sparse lines to collect their first round of printed worksheets and lessons from beckoning teachers behind long tables outfitted in "Welcome Back" signage.

Lisa Melby, principal of Oak Valley and Jonata Middle School in Buellton, explained that between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the next two days, grades K-5 would be retrieving learning materials at assigned times, similar to the distribution system that nearby Jonata Middle School is implementing to keep safety foremost.