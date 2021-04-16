Judith Dale: Earth Day's Santa Barbara origin

The 51st anniversary of Earth Day is approaching on April 22. Many people may not realize that the idea was launched in Santa Barbara in response to the 1969 oil spill.

Today, Earth Day is the largest worldwide, secular celebration with 75,000 global partners reaching out to hundreds of millions of people in 192 countries.

In the decades leading up to the first Earth Day celebration in 1970, the U.S. was consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through large, powerful, and inefficient automobiles. Industry belched out smoke and sludge with little fear of consequence from either law or bad press.

Air pollution was commonly accepted as the cost of prosperity. A factory could spew black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and that was perfectly legal. Companies could not take them to court to stop it. Until this point, mainstream America remained oblivious to environmental impacts and how a polluted environment threatens human health.

Two events helped change this.

The first event was the publication of Rachel Carson’s bestseller "Silent Spring" in 1962 that outlined the dangerous effects of pesticides and raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment, and the links between pollution and public health. The book represented a "watershed moment," selling more than 500,000 copies in 24 countries.