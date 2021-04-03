Judith Dale: Spring – a time for celebration

With the arrival of spring equinox on March 20 — known as the first day of spring — and Easter just around the corner, I thought a look at spring celebrations throughout history and around the world would be interesting. In my research, I found that “spring” has been celebrated since civilization began. Ancient peoples figured out the day of both the spring and fall equinox.

What exactly is the equinox? The word “equinox” comes from the Latin words aequus and nox, which mean equal and night. The Earth tilts toward and away from the sun, which causes the seasons. The equinox is the day the sun crosses the equator, making the day and night equal.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox signals the end of winter and the beginning of summer because the northern half of the Earth begins to tilt closer to the sun. In the fall equinox, the process reverses and winter begins.

For thousands of years, the spring and fall equinoxes have played an important role in cultures worldwide. Many ancient archeological sites mark them, with the designs of temples and other structures showing the sun's movements on the spring and fall equinox days.

The Mayan people in Mexico and Central America built a great ceremonial pyramid called El Castillo that, on the spring equinox's exact day, showed the shadows traveling down a staircase. The shadows looked like a diamond-backed snake coming down the stairs. The Mayans called it "The Return of the Sun Serpent." Many such ancient structures around the world mark the exact day of the spring and fall equinox.