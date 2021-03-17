Judith Dale: Women’s History Month – are we there yet?

As I draft this article, I am thinking about how fortunate I am as a woman to have been born in the USA, live in California, raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, and living in the 21st century.

I was able to get an education and have a career. I can own property. I can vote. I can drive to the grocery store without a male protector having to accompany me. I had the right to marry who I wished and have as many children as I wanted. My granddaughters can take any class they want in high school and college, participate in competitive sports and, within reason, dress any way they wish.

All of this is possible because of past women (and men) who have worked to ensure these rights. A quick look at a timeline of significant milestones in U.S. women's rights follows.

May 1776: In a letter to her husband, founding father John Adams, future first lady Abigail Adams made a plea to him and the Continental Congress to "remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation." She was prophesizing things to come.

July 1848: The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York. This was the beginning of decades of activism for women’s rights and eventually led to the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, giving women in all states the right to vote. Wyoming was the first territory to grant women the right to vote in 1869, 51 years before it became national law.