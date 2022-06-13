"Parents, you should be proud; these are really great kids," said Raymond Elizondo, 2022 Maple High School graduate and student speaker who took the stage at the June 8 commencement ceremony.
Elizondo applauded teachers and staff, parents and students, each for their participation in a standout year that awarded 85 students a diploma. The number marked a departure from the school's seven-year average of 60 student graduates each year, according to school officials.
"I'm proud to be a Maple graduate," Elizondo said during his speech, pressing his peers to continue persevering. "If you want to accomplish something, you have to put the work in."
Student speakers Jacqueline Martinez Cisneros and Korreah Daniel echoed similar sentiments in their addresses to fellow graduates and hundreds of proud attendees.
Cisneros, pointed to the frequently heard stereotype that "Maple is where the bad kids go" and took a moment to put that stereotype to rest.
"It's not what I see going on here," she said. "I see hardworking kids trying to get the credit needed to graduate."
Daniel explained that not unlike her peers, she had been unsuccessful and unsure that she would even graduate before transferring to Maple High School, and credited teachers and staff for creating a comforting atmosphere where she could thrive.
"All who are graduating, I wish you all success in life," she said to her peers who responded with cheers.
Closing out his 24th year as an educator — government, philosophy, mediation — at Maple, English said the Class of 2022 was unique in that the students constantly surprised him.
"I think that this class had more kids that surprised me than any other class, in terms of whether they would graduate at all or how fast they went when they realized they could do it," he said. "There were a lot this year that gained confidence as the year went on. They figured out what they needed to turn on in themselves."
Tyler Conklin, 18, was one who found that switch.
"The journey was difficult getting here," he explained, having transferred from Lompoc High his sophomore year. "It was a dark transition for me. But I found help here and felt supported."
Conklin said he soon will begin trade school to train as a carpenter's apprentice. "If you don't keep pushing on, you're not going to get the reward you're fighting for," he added.
Proud grandfather Jesus Monreal, who showed up to witness his first grandson, Ramiro Monreal, graduate, said he felt a great sense of pride. A second grandson was set to graduate from Lompoc High School, he noted.
Similarly, Victor Araujo, proud father to graduate Victoria Araujo, said he too was excited to witness his third daughter receive her diploma.
"It's been a little difficult for [Victoria], but the good thing is that she was able to graduate," he said. "A father's wish from coming from Mexico is to see his daughters graduate. The opportunity we give our children to graduate here and to keep going — I'm proud."
Photos: Maple High School Class of 2022 graduation
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.