Four students at La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School in Lompoc recently received awards from the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their keen knowledge of American history.
The students each submitted an essay with the preselected title, "The Tomb of the Unknown Solider," in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.
Sonja Swartz, DAR chapter committee chair, presented medals and certificates to the winners during a morning flag-raising assembly on campus at La Purisima School. They included Blayce Campbell, fifth grade; Angelica Chavez, sixth grade; Isabella Lara, seventh grade; and Frank Castaneda, sixth grade.
The Rancho Purisima chapter each year sponsors the history contest in fulfillment of the nonprofit's mission to preserve America's historical heritage and promote patriotism and education.
To learn more about the Rancho Purisima chapter, email lindaeverly@ yahoo.com, contact 805-757-2573 or visit www.DAR.org.
Vandenberg Space Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2022 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
In honor of Black History Month, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter hosted a celebration out front of the Santa Maria Public Library, last Saturday. "It's about struggle, but it's also about resiliency and triumph," explained Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, NAACP branch president. "It was a beautiful day and celebration."