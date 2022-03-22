The Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented high schoolers Linsey Rodriguez, a Lompoc High senior and Diego Zacapa, a Cabrillo High senior, with the organization's annual Good Citizen Award.
The Good Citizen Award each year is awarded to seniors selected by their school counselors, faculty and peers based on their participation in school and community activities and their GPA.
According to a chapter spokeswoman, both students, who also participated in the essay portion of the program, will be awarded "a modest monetary" scholarship in May and have their names engraved on a perpetual plaque housed at their respective high school campuses.
This year's essay was titled "Our American Heritage and our Responsibility for preserving it," and the essay question answered by both students was "How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?"
In addition to the award, the essay written by Rodriguez was selected and forwarded to the DAR District VII competition.
To learn more about the Rancho Purisima chapter, email lindaeverly@ yahoo.com, contact 805-757-2573 or visit www.DAR.org.