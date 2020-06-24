Lompoc, Cabrillo high schools to welcome new principals — with familiar faces — for 2020-21 school year

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education in February voted against renewing Swanitz’s contract, instead opting to reassign him to a lower position for the 2020-21 school year. No explanation was given.

Swanitz, who was principal at Santa Ynez High since 2010, was embroiled in controversy after he pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol following an arrest in October 2017.

While some parents and community members called for Swanitz to resign after that arrest, he ultimately held on to his job after agreeing to meet several conditions outlined by the district, including performing community service. Those sanctions were in addition to a three-year unsupervised probation and 60-day suspended jail sentence imposed by a judge.

Before arriving at Santa Ynez, Swanitz was principal at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta from 2006 to 2010.

Joining Swanitz in Cabrillo's new-look administration will be assistant principal Madalyn Anderson. She had previously served in a classroom position at Clarence Ruth Elementary School.