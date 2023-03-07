030523 DAR essay awards 2

In addition to being one of three winners of the Lompoc DAR's American history essay contest, fifth-grader Amalia Cruz of Crestview Elementary School was awarded a certificate and $25 in cash in the DAR District VII competition level.

 Contributed

The Rancho Purisima Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Organization of Lompoc recently honored three local elementary students for their award-winning essays on American History.

This year’s essay topic asked participants to imagine delegating at the Second Continental Congress, which met from May 10, 1775 to March 1, 1781 and was comprised of delegates from all 13 colonies who were instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. 

Essay winners answered, "Which colony are you from, and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?"

030523 DAR essay awards 1

Sonja Swartz, Rancho Purisima Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Organization essay committee chair, presented awards to La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School's Nathanial Myers, 8th grade, and seventh-grader Angelica Chavez.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

