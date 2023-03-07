In addition to being one of three winners of the Lompoc DAR's American history essay contest, fifth-grader Amalia Cruz of Crestview Elementary School was awarded a certificate and $25 in cash in the DAR District VII competition level.
Sonja Swartz, Rancho Purisima Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Organization essay committee chair, presented awards to La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School's Nathanial Myers, 8th grade, and seventh-grader Angelica Chavez.
The Rancho Purisima Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Organization of Lompoc recently honored three local elementary students for their award-winning essays on American History.
This year’s essay topic asked participants to imagine delegating at the Second Continental Congress, which met from May 10, 1775 to March 1, 1781 and was comprised of delegates from all 13 colonies who were instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America.
Essay winners answered, "Which colony are you from, and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?"
La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School's Nathanial Myers, 8th grade, and seventh-grader Angelica Chavez were named winners, as well as fifth-grader Amalia Cruz of Crestview Elementary School at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Each student received a certificate and an American History Essay Medal. Amalia's essay also won the DAR District VII competition level for which she was awarded a certificate and $25 in cash.
The National Society of the DAR is a non-profit and non-political service organization whose mission is to preserve America's historical heritage and promote patriotism and education.
Two Lompoc High School seniors were recently recognized by the Lompoc Chapter of Rancho Purisima Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), with Delanie Valencia selected as the school's 2022 Good Citizen.