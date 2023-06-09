Lompoc High School Class of 2023 filed into Huyck Stadium Friday morning decked out in blue and white caps and gowns eager to claim their hard-earned diplomas — just as graduating classes have before them since 1963.

While tradition was carried out, Principal Celeste Pico was quick to point out that this year's graduating class is characterized by "strength, grit, and tenacity" after navigating challenging years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'd like to acknowledge that this class had their entire high school experience impacted by the pandemic and school closing on March 13, 2020," she said. "As freshmen that year, their trajectory changed. They spent the next 1½ years of their high school careers navigating the changes of an unfamiliar educational system: They could not attend practices, tryouts, performances, study groups or games."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

