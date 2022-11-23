Students at Lompoc High School can now escape to comfort and respite with the opening of a new campus Wellness Center that features art activities, games, "chill out" stations, and access to counseling.
While the center has been in development since August and opened to students approximately two months ago, a grand opening event was held on Nov. 15 for students, staff and members of the community to gather and officially celebrate its arrival — an event which school counselor Carla Montes said was "a great turnout."
"I’m already seeing the Wellness Center create a sense of community on campus and it is a beautiful thing," Montes said.
The center is open to students daily as a relaxing, fun and safe space to spend their lunch period, which Montes said is already enriching the lives of students as different social groups that may not typically interact or build connections find common ground.
Both Montes and fellow Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) counselor, Luke Wilson, are stationed at the center, which is used to host group counseling sessions, individual sessions and conflict mediations during the school day.
"Teachers are also invited to bring their classes with them to receive a lesson on a social-emotional learning topic of their choice, based on the SEL needs they’re seeing in their classrooms," Montes said.
In other instances when a student is in crisis during the school day, they report to the counseling office and then are directed to the wellness center for further evaluation.
"If we’re not available, then the student will stay in the counseling office and check in with another available school counselor," Montes noted.
Referrals are also submitted for individual and group counseling sessions from other counselors, administrators, teachers, parents, and even other students who recognize their friends need mental health support. Students also make their own appointments, requesting to be seen when counselors are available, Montes said.
"All that said, we try our best to balance everything that the Wellness Center is used for, while also maintaining a safe, confidential space," she added.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.