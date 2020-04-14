Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

“I wanted this to be special for these kids, whether [Amy’s] part of it or not, but it is personal,” he said.

“As a principal, it's tough,” he added. “I think we've all worked harder than we have before, you know, trying to make it work for the kids.”

The idea for the mural came from Claudia Terrones, a teacher who also serves as the school’s athletic director.

Like Bommersbach, Terrones also has a child — her son, Ryan Morgan — in the Braves’ Class of 2020. Also like Bommersbach, Terrones said she has spent a lot of effort trying to stay upbeat and give this year’s graduating class a memorable sendoff.

She admits, however, that hasn’t come easy.

“It's pretty emotional for us,” she said, including Bommersbach, whom she counts among her best friends. “I think we're more emotional than the kids are because a lot of stuff has been taken away [from them], but we're trying to look at the positive side and trying to come up with all kinds of ideas that we can still give them hope and give them, you know, something, because they have worked really hard their whole lives to get to this point.”