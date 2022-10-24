Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools were recently recognized at a national level for providing students access to programs that promote college and career readiness.
Lompoc High was awarded a gold medal and Cabrillo High won bronze for making the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com program widely available to scholars.
Both programs are designed to help students plot achievable 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.
Kari Rosson, a teacher at Lompoc High, said that the programs are helping students find ways to achieve their goals.
“Students come away from this class not only thinking about classes to take or what they’re going to do after high school but also preparing themselves for their first job with the interview process and getting their portfolio together,” Rosson said. “If these kids know that they have a purpose in life, that is just so important.”
The two campuses were selected by Academic Innovations — an educational curriculum company that helps students focus on their goals after high school — alongside 22 other schools in the nation.
Mindy Bingham, author of the Career Choices series curriculum, said while recognizing hardworking and talented educators across the country is rewarding, the real winners are the students and their communities.
"Thanks to the efforts of these dedicated teachers and administrators, students are set up for long-term success with meaningful 10-year plans to guide them toward achieving their career and life goals," she said.