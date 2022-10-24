101922 Career Choices LHS

Lompoc High School teacher Kari Rosson poses with the Career Choices gold medal awarded to her school.

 Contributed

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools were recently recognized at a national level for providing students access to programs that promote college and career readiness.

Lompoc High was awarded a gold medal and Cabrillo High won bronze for making the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com program widely available to scholars.

Both programs are designed to help students plot achievable 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.

 

