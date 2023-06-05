Lompoc High School graduate Michelle Koga is headed to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall to pursue her interest in computer science. Koga also received her associate's degree at Hancock College on May 26.
Lompoc High School senior Michelle Koga will accept a diploma for a second time in two weeks on Friday — she flipped her cap tassel at the Hancock College commencement ceremony where she earned an associates degree on May 26.
Koga, 17, will head to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall to pursue her interest in computer science — a little ahead of the game.
Koga said her first two years of high school were "normal" as she "only took a couple of college courses," however, things ramped up after her AP literature teacher encouraged her to sit down with a Hancock College counselor and inquire about a possible dual enrollment program.
"I didn't realize you could put them all together and get a whole degree while you're in high school," she said.
As a result, Koga said she geared up to earn an associate degree at Hancock.
"I did about four high school classes and around seven or so Hancock classes throughout the year," she said of the 2021-22 academic year. "That was an adjustment! They move pretty fast. I was learning to juggle a different kind of class because they were mostly all online as well."
This year alone Koga has taken five Hancock College classes — for an overall total of 17 classes — and three high school courses.
To her surprise, she admitted, "I'm a little more used to it."
She attributes her work ethic to her mom, a native of Thailand who came to America after pursuing an education, obtaining a degree and launching a career — all despite very humble beginnings. Her mother relocated to America in search of a better life for her family, she said.
"I feel like it's a very common story," she said, "but her being here and knowing her past has pushed me, because I know that's how you succeed. It's always pushed me to do more."
In addition to school courses, Koga has served on the Associated Student Body, is Lompoc High's California Scholarship Federation president, a member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. She has remained a member of the school's swim team of which she is a second-year team captain, and this year joined the water polo team "for fun."
Outside of the high school pool she jumps back in at the Aquatic Center where she is a hired swim instructor on Mondays and Wednesdays.
"I love being in the pool," she said.
Koga, who was born and raised in Lompoc, will soon spread her wings and move to the Bay Area.
"I know it's going to be hard to leave my family, but I also kind of like this new independence I feel like I'm going to have," she said, noting that after touring the Berkeley campus last summer her mind was further made up on where to pursue her education.
Similar to being on the swim team, Koga believes a key to success is to "find people around you that are going to be there to support you and help you."
"A big thing with swim was — I mean, I'm not the best swimmer — but, having all my teammates around me that kind of [pushed me and supported me] made me better," she said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.