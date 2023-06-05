060523 LHS Michelle 3.jpg
Lompoc High School graduate Michelle Koga is headed to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall to pursue her interest in computer science. Koga also received her associate's degree at Hancock College on May 26.

 Lisa André, staff

Lompoc High School senior Michelle Koga will accept a diploma for a second time in two weeks on Friday — she flipped her cap tassel at the Hancock College commencement ceremony where she earned an associates degree on May 26.

Koga, 17, will head to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall to pursue her interest in computer science — a little ahead of the game.

Koga said her first two years of high school were "normal" as she "only took a couple of college courses," however, things ramped up after her AP literature teacher encouraged her to sit down with a Hancock College counselor and inquire about a possible dual enrollment program.

060523 LHS Michelle 2.jpg
Lompoc High School graduate Michelle Koga sits on the bench she frequented at lunch break as a new freshman on campus.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

