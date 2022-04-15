2022 Every 15 Minutes 2.jpg

Students gather around a casket of a friend whose death in an alcohol-related collision was staged during the Every 15 Minutes mock emergency program held at Lompoc High School Wednesday and Thursday.

Lompoc High School students laid to rest 30 of their peers in a mock funeral Thursday, when personalized headstones with photos of each "student victim" were arranged in a fabricated cemetery in the middle of campus. 

The two-day Every 15 Minutes program — funded by the California Highway Patrol with assistance from local sponsors and first responder agencies including Lompoc Police and Fire departments — is a national campaign that aims to bring awareness to the devastating consequences of drinking and driving and the impact it can have on family, friends and one's community.

The emotional funeral and Grim Reaper scenes that were staged Thursday were a follow-up to a group of simulated car crashes Wednesday at Huyck Stadium that required four teen "victims" to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

According to program coordinator Dave Baker, only juniors, seniors and their families participated in the car crash and funeral scenes, though it was livestreamed to the whole school.

Of the 30 students who volunteered to participate in the program as crash victims, some were apprehended by police in mock arrest scenes and others were designed to "disappear" from class over the course of the two days to purposefully create a void and raise awareness that bad decisions can have irreversible impacts.

The Every 15 Minutes program, which each year alternates between Cabrillo and Lompoc high school campuses, was adopted in the U.S. in the late 1990s based on a statistic that approximately every 15 minutes one person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related traffic collision.

2022 Every 15 Minutes 1.jpg

Thirty personalized headstones with photos of each "student victim" were arranged in a fabricated cemetery in the middle of Lompoc High School's campus during the Every 15 Minutes program held Wednesday and Thursday. 
2022 Every 15 Minutes 4.jpg

A mock emergency scene that included local first responders followed a collision that was staged as part of the Every 15 Minutes program held at Lompoc High School Wednesday and Thursday.
2022 Every 15 Minutes 5.jpg

The Grim Reaper visits a student "apprehended" by a CHP officer during the Every 15 Minutes mock emergency program held at Lompoc High School.
2022 Every 15 Minutes 3.jpg

Lompoc High School juniors and seniors and the families of program participants attend a mock funeral that was livestreamed to the school during the Every 15 Minutes program held at Lompoc High School.

