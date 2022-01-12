The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy that was created as a result of former board President Bill Heath's sudden resignation on Dec. 13, according to district officials.

Applications are available by contacting school district administrator Shirley Edwards at edwards.shirley@lusd.org and must be submitted to the same email address no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

Candidates then will be invited to give a 3- to 5-minute presentation at the Feb. 2 special Board of Education meeting. The virtual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A final meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 will be held via Zoom, when a provisional appointee will be interviewed and sworn in as an appointed school board member, according to the announcement.

Current members of the school board include Nancy Schuler-Jones, who was elected in Heath's place as new board president at the Dec. 13 meeting; Steve Straight, who was elected as vice president; and Janet Blevins as clerk. Tom Blanco remains a member of the board.

The organizational meeting, slated for a board session in December, is held annually, according to Edwards.

