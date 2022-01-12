The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy that was created as a result of former board President Bill Heath's sudden resignation on Dec. 13, according to district officials.

Applications are available by contacting school district administrator Shirley Edwards at edwards.shirley@lusd.org and must be submitted to the same email address no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

Candidates then will be invited to give a 3- to 5-minute presentation at the Feb. 2 special Board of Education meeting. The virtual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A final meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 will be held via Zoom, when a provisional appointee will be interviewed and sworn in as an appointed school board member, according to the announcement.

Current members of the school board include Nancy Schuler-Jones, who was elected in Heath's place as new board president at the Dec. 13 meeting; Steve Straight, who was elected as vice president; and Janet Blevins as clerk. Tom Blanco remains a member of the board.

The organizational meeting, slated for a board session in December, is held annually, according to Edwards. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

