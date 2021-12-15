Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education President William "Bill" Heath suddenly resigned Monday, citing "many reasons" behind the decision announced in an email to local media.
"Effective immediately, I officially announce my resignation from public office," the email read. "It has been my honor to serve the community as a member of the Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education for the past seven years."
While he didn't specify what led him to his decision, he said leaving the board would allow him to spend more time with his family.
Heath, who graduated from Cabrillo High School and now works as a dentist, served on the board for the past seven years after being elected in 2014 and and reelected in 2018. He was one year out from completing his second four-year term.
"I am grateful for the support of so many educators, parents and residents of Lompoc," his email read. "My focus has always been directed towards ensuring a quality education for this community's children.
"While there have been successes during my tenure, there is much work to be done. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. I remain hopeful that necessary change is possible so that all students achieve academically and become productive citizens."