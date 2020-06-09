Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After wrapping up a school year unlike any other, officials at Lompoc Unified School District have turned their attention to what could be a drastically different landscape for students and teachers if and when campuses reopen this fall.

LUSD administrators have expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts Aug. 17, but they acknowledged that return could be unlikely with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials recently released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

The plans were developed using input from a district reopening committee comprised of nearly 80 LUSD employees, along with data gathered from a community survey that drew about 4,300 responses. The plans were designed, according to LUSD, to provide families a framework and show them what may be ahead, depending on the restrictions in place.