Lompoc school district opts against seeking waiver to reopen, announces student support programs

Although Lompoc Unified School District will not make an attempt to bring students back to campuses at this time, district officials this month announced a pair of programs — as well as a couple of major donations received — that are aimed at supporting students and families as they navigate the difficulties of distance learning.

LUSD leaders revealed Wednesday that the district would not seek a waiver from the state to reopen its elementary schools. The waiver opportunity was first made available by the state in August, and 22 schools in Santa Barbara County had pursued the process, as of Friday.

District officials, in explaining the decision to decline pursuing a waiver, cited a desire to operate with an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the same time as that decision was made, district officials announced that teachers would soon be made available after school to help support students, and that the district would begin offering Saturday school for students via Zoom by the end of September.

In addition to those programs, the district also was able to beef up its supply of materials — and replace some items that were lost or damaged in recent break-ins — thanks to donations from Yardi Systems and the United Way that totaled nearly $100,000.