Lompoc school district receives $50K grant to boost summer meal program

Lompoc Unified School District has received a $50,000 grant to help it continue to provide food for children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, the district revealed this week.

The grant was provided by Albertsons and the Vons Foundation through their Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.

“LUSD Child Nutrition Services will use the funds for COVID-19 related items, such as increased meal costs, protective personal equipment for staff, meal ordering software, and additional unplanned incurred costs due to the emergency response,” said Hannah Carroll, LUSD’s director of Child Nutrition Services.

The Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative was established by Albertsons and Vons to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds are slated to be used to address the emergency in various ways. Those include:

Keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand.

Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools.

Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors.

Help families access federal food programs.

“Many programs like ours are experiencing unprecedented demand as the pandemic takes an economic and emotional toll on people throughout our community,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “We are grateful that Albertsons and Vons Foundation stepped up to help us meet the need. Making sure our students continue to have access to quality food has been a top priority throughout the pandemic.”