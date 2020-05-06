Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies

The survey results, which were reviewed by the committee members, indicated that students and families wanted more than just a virtual celebration, according to the committee.

+4 Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

If the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department lifts the shelter-at-home restrictions by May 21 and allows public gatherings, LUSD leaders intend to proceed as scheduled with a graduation ceremony for students at Maple High School on June 3, and ceremonies for Lompoc and Cabrillo High schools on June 4. Social distancing measures would be put into place.

If the public health restrictions are not lifted before May 21, the district will plan to hold a “drive-up” celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at Maple High School, and “drive-through” celebrations for Lompoc and Cabrillo graduates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4.

Under that latter scenario, each school would provide graduates and their families with details on what those social distance ceremonies would entail, according to LUSD.

If those mobile celebrations are implemented, they could be followed by in-person gatherings in August or even later in the year.