Lompoc schools superintendent honored as top administrator by statewide organization
top story

Lompoc schools superintendent honored as top administrator by statewide organization

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
092418 Election forum 05.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald, second from left, speaks to the audience during a forum at City Hall in this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo. On Monday, LUSD announced that McDonald had been selected for a top administrator award by the California Continuation Education Association.

 Len Wood, Staff

Trevor McDonald, the superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, has been announced as the winner of an Administrator of the Year Award from a statewide education organization, the district revealed Monday night.

McDonald received the honor from the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA), an organization that promotes and supports professional development and instructional improvements aimed at bettering continuation education.

“Making sure all students have their needs met with a variety of educational options has always been Trevor’s top priority," said Dick Barrett, a member of LUSD's board of education. "As a board member, I am proud to see that CCEA recognized his dedication, as well.”

The CCEA plans to honor its 2020 award recipients during its annual conference, scheduled for Oct. 2 through 4 in San Diego.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans
Education

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans

  • Updated

According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News