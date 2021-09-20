Lompoc schools recently received 13 seedling windmills from Primo Energy, kickstarting districtwide studies in renewable energy for grades 4 to 12.

According to Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, each unit comes with lesson plans that are unique to each grade level.

"Students will learn about data-monitoring, solar energy including specifics on photovoltaics, wind energy, energy storage, and will culminate their learning by building their own energy system, designed by them,” Valla said.

Students will learn about Next Generation Science Standards while building their own windmills and outfitting them to perform various tasks.

“The idea behind the windmills is that students can learn NGSS standards in a real-life way," said Superintendent Trevor McDonald. "Students will build the windmills, and then at the conclusion of the unit they are disassembled and passed on to the next class."

Thirteen units have so far been delivered and three more are on the way, school officials said.