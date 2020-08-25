Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition

As Lompoc Unified School District continues a new school year that is expected to be unlike any before it, district officials are crediting a newly improved employee program with helping to retain staff and ease the transition into distance learning.

LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald, Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, Assistant Superintendent John Karbula, and the Lompoc Federation of Teachers joined together last year to create a Teacher Support Providers, or TSP, program.

The program, which replaced the former Lompoc Apprentice Teacher Support System, was developed to provide a support system for teachers and keep them in the profession, which could in turn improve student outcomes and reduce the district’s costs for continual recruitment, hiring and on-boarding.

Thanks to the success of the program, according to district leaders, it was expanded this year to provide even more individualized support.

“These teachers have been a game-changer for both our newly hired staff, as well as our school site administration,” McDonald said, referring to the longer-tenured teachers who serve as mentors within the program. “Providing support, even if you are a veteran teacher but new to our district, helps staff transition and keep their focus on students and learning.”

Through the program, all newly hired teachers are assigned a Teacher Support Provider. That TSP, Valla said, is usually someone who has been identified by the district as having strong teaching skills with a student-centered approach.