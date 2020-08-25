You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition

Lynette Martin, a sixth grade teacher at Buena Vista Elementary School, prepares her classroom for the new school year in this Aug. 4, 2020, photo. Lompoc Unified School District officials are crediting a Teacher Support Providers program with helping to retain staff and ease the transition into distance learning.

As Lompoc Unified School District continues a new school year that is expected to be unlike any before it, district officials are crediting a newly improved employee program with helping to retain staff and ease the transition into distance learning.

LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald, Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, Assistant Superintendent John Karbula, and the Lompoc Federation of Teachers joined together last year to create a Teacher Support Providers, or TSP, program.

The program, which replaced the former Lompoc Apprentice Teacher Support System, was developed to provide a support system for teachers and keep them in the profession, which could in turn improve student outcomes and reduce the district’s costs for continual recruitment, hiring and on-boarding.

Thanks to the success of the program, according to district leaders, it was expanded this year to provide even more individualized support.

“These teachers have been a game-changer for both our newly hired staff, as well as our school site administration,” McDonald said, referring to the longer-tenured teachers who serve as mentors within the program. “Providing support, even if you are a veteran teacher but new to our district, helps staff transition and keep their focus on students and learning.”

Through the program, all newly hired teachers are assigned a Teacher Support Provider. That TSP, Valla said, is usually someone who has been identified by the district as having strong teaching skills with a student-centered approach.

The TSP works collaboratively to help their less-experienced colleague understand the culture of the district, identify personal goals to improve their teaching practices, or just be there as someone for that new teacher to confide in on a tough day.

“As a TSP we get to ride the roller-coaster side-by-side with our new hires,” said Lisa Cordes, one of the lead TSPs. “We get to cheer them on and support them. We get to lift them up on hard days, laugh with them on the silly days, and push them to be the best educator they can be. We're in this together.”

Susie Reilly, the other lead TSP, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Providing support for our new teachers as they embark on their first year with LUSD has been a great honor, especially through these challenging times,” she said.

LUSD began the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17 with a distance learning model, meaning students are being kept away from campuses until public health officials deem it safe for them to return.

For more information on LUSD, visit lusd.org.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

