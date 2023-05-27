LUSD building front.jpg
Buy Now

Lompoc Unified adopted a resolution acknowledging the challenges faced by transgender youth which seeks to offer support to the historically marginalized population across school campuses.

 Lompoc Record file photo

Lompoc Unified has pledged support of transgender youth in the school district with the adoption of a districtwide resolution that commits to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, including transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

The three-page resolution presented at the May 9 school board meeting was adopted with a 4-1 vote, with board member Jerri Thiel dissenting. The document was authored by board president Franky Caldeira recognizing the historical and ongoing struggles that transgender youth face. 

The resolution commits to providing ongoing professional development for all district employees on issues related to gender identity and expression, including how to support transgender students and address discrimination and harassment.

'Representation matters': Lompoc Unified's Franky Caldeira is first openly gay board member

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0