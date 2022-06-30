Four new principals and five deans have been tapped to join school administrators at Lompoc Unified School District for the upcoming school year.
Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla described the new additions as "the best candidates for these administrative openings."
Administrators have been identified as LUSD alumni Madalyn Anderson, who will "advance through the ranks" as Buena Vista Elementary's new principal. She will be joined by longtime LUSD teacher Luisa Parkinson, who will serve as new school dean.
Clarence Ruth Elementary will also welcome a new principal — Victor Velazquez will advance from his current role as dean, a position to be filled by Lynette Martin, a former teacher and instructional coach with LUSD.
In addition, former Clarence Ruth Principal Susan Reilly has been selected as director of information and technology.
Los Berros Elementary will add interim principal Megan Evans, as principal, and Jasmine Day-Riley has been named dean of school.
La Honda STEAM Academy will open the 2022-23 academic year with new administrator Lesley Davis, who will assume the role of principal.
At the secondary level, Lompoc Valley Middle School will welcome new dean Brian Wallace this year, and Lompoc High School will add Erin Williams as dean. Williams will be joined by new Assistant Principal Edward Jones.
Finally, longtime special educator with LUSD Chantal Martinez, has been named new Coordinator for Education Services at the district Education Center.
Superintendent Trevor McDonald expressed his excitement for "the great mix of veteran LUSD staff and new-to LUSD staff" joining the administrative ranks this upcoming school year.
Valla credits the hiring process for the talented lineup.
“Our interview panels did a great job identifying the best candidates for these administrative openings," she said. "The new staff are dedicated, hard-working, and all have demonstrated that they are great listeners who advocate for kids."