Despite faltering standardized test scores across the state that include Lompoc Unified School District's below-average student proficiency results in math or English language arts and literacy, district officials say they are optimistic about the future. 

Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent, student services and special education, acknowledged LUSD's less-than-favorable scores but said they aren't surprising.

"At this point, we at the district are very hopeful and optimistic that the data doesn’t show the kind of learning loss that we feared," he said. "I don’t think anybody is surprised by the data." 

A teacher gives an orientation to students on the playground at Fillmore School in Lompoc on the first full day of school in August 2018. LUSD students during the 2021-22 academic year showed low test scores as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which required students to learn remotely from home. 

