Dr. Clara Finneran, of Calabasas, has been named the new superintendent of schools at Lompoc Unified, eplacing interim superintendent Dr. Debbie Blow as of Jan. 17.

Lompoc Unified School District's board of trustees has named Dr. Clara Finneran as new superintendent of schools, ending a five-month search for a permanent administrator to fill the role, the district said Wednesday.

Finneran's official hire is pending board approval, a vote that is scheduled to take place during the regularly scheduled Dec. 20 board meeting, according to district officials.

"LUSD is so fortunate to have found Dr. Finneran," said newly elected board President Franky Caldeira. "Her experience in curriculum and instruction, her vast leadership experience as well as her relationship building skills are exactly what our district needs. I could not be more thrilled for the future of LUSD with Dr. Finneran at the helm."

