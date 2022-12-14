Lompoc Unified School District's board of trustees has named Dr. Clara Finneran as new superintendent of schools, ending a five-month search for a permanent administrator to fill the role, the district said Wednesday.
Finneran's official hire is pending board approval, a vote that is scheduled to take place during the regularly scheduled Dec. 20 board meeting, according to district officials.
"LUSD is so fortunate to have found Dr. Finneran," said newly elected board President Franky Caldeira. "Her experience in curriculum and instruction, her vast leadership experience as well as her relationship building skills are exactly what our district needs. I could not be more thrilled for the future of LUSD with Dr. Finneran at the helm."
Finneran is slated to take begin her position Tuesday, Jan. 17, replacing acting interim superintendent Dr. Debbie Blow.
Blow, a former Orcutt Union School District Superintendent, was appointed by the board on Aug. 9 on a temporary basis after the sudden departure of former Superintendent Trevor McDonald and Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla in late July.
Blow is said to be assisting with Finneran’s transition, and is scheduled to complete her employment agreement with LUSD on Friday, Jan. 20.
During the same board meeting that Blow was hired, third-party consultants "Leadership Associates" — based in La Quinta — was contracted for $32,500 to conduct a formal search for a permanent superintendent and perform an organizational management audit.
According to officials, prior to interviewing candidates, input first was sought by Leadership Associates from administrators, staff, parents and district stakeholders via community open forums and online public surveys.
Interviews were then conducted by outgoing board members Nancy Schuler-Jones and Steve Straight, and incoming board members Sarah Anne Read and Jerri Thiel, as well as current board members Tom Blanco, Janet Blevins, and Caldeira, before Finneran was unanimously selected from a group of highly-qualified candidates, according to district officials.
Caldeira expressed his excitement about the new hire while recognizing Blow "for her hard work and dedication over the last couple of months while we searched for Dr. Finneran."
"Thank you Dr. Blow for everything you have done for our district," he said. "We will miss you."
Finneran has been an educator for 25 years, serving since 2016 as assistant superintendent of education for Las Virgenes Unified School District in Calabasas.
During her term, she alongside the school leadership team, led the district in numerous efforts including boosting staff capacity through professional development, incorporating social-emotional and cultural proficiency into teaching and learning, and building family and community partnerships.
Before her work as an assistant superintendent, she was a Spanish, English, and English Language Development teacher, and a transformative site administrator at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
Finneran is fluent in Spanish and American Sign Language, and holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from the University of San Francisco, a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Portland, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Spanish, and Theology from the University of Notre Dame.
She and her husband have three children.
Finneran, in a statement released by the district, said she was honored to join Lompoc Unified in the capacity of superintendent.
"I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the students, staff, and families of LUSD, and the entire community of Lompoc in order to serve the needs of each student," she said. "I am eager to meet you all and will be listening and learning as we begin our work together."
A meet-and-greet opportunity for students, parents, staff, and community members is planned and will be announced by the district in the coming weeks.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.