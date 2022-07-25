060922 LUSD Trevor McDonald.JPG
Buy Now

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald watches the Cabrillo High School Class of 2022 graduation. McDonald announced his retirement from the district on Monday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald is resigning after 10 years in the district, where he was the longest-serving superintendent in 47 years. 

Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla will act as interim superintendent until the position is filled, according to a release from the district.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the date of McDonald's last official day in the district. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0