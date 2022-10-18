Lompoc Unified School District will be participating in the Great California ShakeOut in the interest of student and staff safety.
The self-led drill to be conducted at campuses district-wide is set for 10:20 a.m. Oct. 20 when all students and staff will practice how to “drop, cover, and hold on” in the event of an earthquake.
The practice drill helps illustrate ways to protect oneself and reduce injury and death during an actual earthquake, according to federal, state, and local emergency management experts and other official preparedness organizations.