Young, rising leaders of the Lompoc Valley gathered Friday at the Dick DeWees Community Center for a day of inspiration and motivation at the ninth annual T.O.T.A.L. (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference.
The event, organized by the Lompoc Youth Commission and sponsored by the Lompoc Unified School District, welcomed students in grades 7 through 12, and featured motivational keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," who is said to have gone from a troubled youth to graduating high school with a 4.0-grade point average and obtaining a doctorate by the age of 29.
Hicks was joined by local officials and community leaders — the Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners — who turned out to motivate, educate and energize the dozens of eager students in attendance.
Students were led through three breakout sessions, each composed of two modules designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire. Topics spoke to issues teenagers face today including adopting a problem-solving approach to life; accepting mistakes while learning to get back on track; and "Putting your best foot forward" when it comes to college and job interviews.
Lieutenant Agustin Arias of the Lompoc Police Department led students through a session titled, "Opioid Epidemic," which covered the dangers of drugs. And advocacy group Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley delivered an educational presentation on the evolution of tobacco that is not exclusive to traditional cigarettes but now includes products such as hookah, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes, as well as marijuana and fentanyl.
The mission of Lompoc Youth Commission is to develop confidence and self empowerment in teens and their capabilities.
