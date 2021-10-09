The Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake preparedness campaign "in the interest of safety to all of the students and staff," a school official said.
All LUSD campuses will be participating in the drill at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
During the drill, students and staff will practice how to "drop, cover and hold on" — the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake, according to federal, state and local emergency management experts.
Millions of people in schools, organizations and homes participate each year, according to the ShakeOut campaign, which is designed to help districts ensure school safety goes beyond the school campus.