Manzanita Public Charter School celebrates with 'Pawsitivity Parade'

Manzanita Public Charter School students, their families and school staff were celebrated Wednesday in the school’s first-ever “Pawsitivity Parade.”
Teachers at Manzanita Charter School at Vandenberg Air Force Base wave to students during a drive-by parade Wednesday. The event served as a way to bring together the school community, which has been mostly separated since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
The parade, which took place near the school’s campus just outside the Vandenberg Air Force Base north gate, took its name from the school’s PAWS program, which recognizes citizenship and kindness on campus and gets its name from the school’s mountain lion mascot.
About 200 families participated in the event, and many of the attendees became emotional, according to Manzanita Principal Suzanne Nicastro.
“The parade was important because it brought us all together again and reminded us of how much we have to look forward to when our campus eventually reopens,” Nicastro said. “There were lots of ‘Love you’ and ‘miss you’ signs and shout-outs during the parade. Our new COVID-19 slogan ‘Manzanita Strong’ was certainly lived loudly.”
Manzanita Public Charter School, which is a tuition-free K-6 campus, serves students from VAFB, Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and the Santa Ynez Valley.
