After nearly 80 years of what Midland School officials called “making do,” the private school in Los Olivos is embarking on the next phase of a campus improvement project that will result in new student and teacher housing and upgraded student bathrooms.
School officials received Santa Barbara County’s blessing to use tax-exempt bonds to finance more than half the $11 million cost when the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution approving the bond issuance Feb. 1.
The nonprofit Midland School Corp. operates the private, coed, college-preparatory boarding high school at 5100 Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos, and the county is not involved in the project financing.
But because the interest on the obligations is tax-exempt and the school lies within the county’s jurisdiction, federal law requires supervisors to approve the loan from the California Enterprise Development Authority.
The Midland School website says the project will upgrade student and faculty housing after years of short-term repairs, minor renovations and “making do.”
“We really have a big eye on this,” said Christopher Barnes, head of school. “This is our 90th year, and in 10 years it will be our 100th year. So we’re trying to renew the entire campus.”
Barnes said the school has completed one bathroom remodel, and another in the lower yard is essentially complete but waiting for Pacific Gas and Electric to do some work.
“In the upper yard, we’re replacing all the [separate] bathrooms with one [structure] that will have three bathrooms in it,” Barnes said. “We’re hoping it will be done in middle spring, but I think it will probably be late spring.
“We want simple facilities that will be easy for the students to maintain,” he added. “What was simple to maintain in the 1950s is not the same today.”
The Campus Plan was initially introduced in 2013, when the commons classroom and fire house were renovated, and improvements have been made every summer since then.
The $6 million loan from CEDA will be combined with almost $5.6 million from the school endowment and capital campaign to pay for new student bathrooms at a cost of $3.7 million, two new faculty duplexes at more than $3.8 million, replacing and relocating upper yard student cabins for $3.2 million and installing new fire hydrants at $628,000, according to a report from the County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.
Processing a conditional use permit will cost about $65,000, and the balance will go to pay financing costs.
“Part of what’s greased the wheels on this is we’re ‘renewing’ the campus,” Barnes said. “We’re not expanding, we’re replacing.”
“The CUP will allow us to replace all [24] student cabins,” Barnes said. “We’re trying, in about three years time, to replace all of them.”
In addition to general deterioration of the cabins and bathrooms over the years, cabins in the upper yard are located within the Sahm Canyon flood zone.
But the old cabins couldn’t simply be moved and renovated because new county codes would require costly seismic upgrades and a loss of living space, according to the school website, so new cabins are being constructed in another campus location.
Barnes noted the cedar used in the construction of the original cabins is being carefully removed and saved for use on other facilities on the rustic-themed campus, and some of the students are using them to make surfboards.
“But the CUP includes whatever we could think of that we might do over the next 15 years,” Barnes explained. “It’s exciting. We have distributed solar that the students installed — about 40% of our power is provided by solar. The next big chunk will be a consolidated solar field. That will make it much more efficient.”