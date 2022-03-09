A new $1.8 million Academic Success Center at Hancock College is providing resources and space for students pursuing STEM-based degrees.
Representatives from the college's administration, board of trustees, faculty and students participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new center that was primarily funded by Bond Measure I — a 2006 measure that provides $180 million to Hancock for facilities updates.
Students had begun using the facility ahead of the ribbon cutting and were present during tours of the facility offered to the crowd of 40 that attended Tuesday's event.
"We are very fortunate to have such a beautiful facility for our students," said Sean Abel, dean of academic affairs. "This center is designed optimally to allow our students opportunities for working in their area of interest in collaborative ways."
Located between the Joe White Gymnasium and the campus math and science complex, the new center features multiple individual and group workspaces, computer lab and a decompression lounge where students can relax. The center was designed for students involved with Hancock's Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement program.
The MESA program provides support services and activities aimed at increasing the participation and success of students pursuing degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
"One hot topic in STEM right now is the gender and racial gaps," said Abel, referring to disparities in career placement for women and people of color. "MESA and this center help us address that."
According to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, women who now earn the majority of all undergraduate and advanced degrees made up only 19% of computer science degree earners in 2018, according to the study.
The same is true for Hispanic workers, who make up 17% of all occupational fields in the United States but only 8% of STEM jobs.
Former MESA student Cesia Cazares shared Tuesday about her path to becoming a principal mechanical engineer at Northrup Grumman who now works on Pegasus rockets.
Before transferring to Cal Poly to pursue an engineering degree, she got her initial push into STEM at Hancock College.
"I come from a conservative family and education wasn't a priority," said Cazares, who attended Hancock 10 years ago. "My counselor made me take [a] physics class and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. MESA opened the door and I walked in."
When Cazares started school, she believed it would be a way out of town. After getting involved with MESA, however, she was pushed to go further. Her counselors and classmates offered a new lens for her to view her education.
"It's important to have a diverse group of individuals with different perspectives, and now that community has a home in the center," Cazares said.
In 2021, MESA had nearly 50 students transfer to four-year schools across California, including Cal Poly, the University of California, Berkeley and California State University, Chico. Their intended degrees range from computer science to microbiology, along with many other STEM-related fields.