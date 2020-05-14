New Santa Maria elementary school’s namesake honored but humbled

Daughter Christina Flores, who now lives in Southern California, said the whole family watched the school board meeting via Zoom.

“It was very exciting,” she said, noting community support was tremendous, with a Facebook page started for Bill Libbon Elementary School and an online petition backing him for the school’s namesake garnering 250 signatures in a week.

“The amount of support and things people have written about him is just amazing,” she said.

His wife, Anna, described the honor as “pretty awesome.”

“He deserves it,” she said. “I don’t think he realizes how much he’s done. His kids were super excited last night.”

Even though retired from his last job as executive director of what was then the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria, Libbon at 68 is still working with youth back where he began his career as a volunteer in the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.