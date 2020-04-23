Olivia Berman, senior at Dunn School, claims top prize in statewide speech contest

Olivia Berman, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, gives a speech at Lompoc City Hall as part of this year's Speech Trek contest organized by the American Association of University Women (AAUW). On April 18, the AAUW announced that Berman was the top finisher in the statewide competition.

Olivia Berman, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, has been announced as the first-place winner in a statewide speech contest put on by the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Berman was the top finisher in this year’s Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berman, one of three finalists at the state level of the competition, will receive a $1,500 cash award for her efforts. Her win was announced April 18.

Jackson Patten, of Stockton, finished second and claimed a $1,000 prize, while Carter Hill, of Foothills of El Dorado County, finished third and claimed $500. Honorable mentions went to Namita Shyam (fourth place, $250 award) and Gelasia Tiwana (fifth place, $150).

For this year’s competition, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote, high school students from throughout California were invited to present a speech on the topic: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”

The contest began at the AAUW branch level. Videos of the first-place branch winners were submitted to the California AAUW for judging in March and the three finalists were invited to speak at the annual AAUW state convention, which was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Judges from AAUW (outside of California) viewed the YouTube videos of the three finalists, the ballots were tallied and the results announced during the virtual AAUW annual meeting.

Berman has not yet made a final decision, according to the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the AAUW, but is likely to attend Oklahoma State University to major in agricultural communications.

Berman, the AAUW reported, has been a member of the Lucky Clover 4-H club for nine years and is the club’s president this year. She is also a Santa Barbara County 4-H ambassador and has accumulated more than 500 hours of community service with 4-H. This earned her the honor of being one of two Youth in Service Award winners this year for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

To view Berman’s winning speech, go to www.aauw-ca.org (2020 Speech Trek results).

Information on the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of AAUW can be found at https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/.

