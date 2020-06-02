'On the right path': After success at Lompoc High, Denise Robles ready for UC Berkeley

Robles described the program as “amazing” and said she met some of her closest friends there.

“I’m happy I could put Lompoc’s name out there, and I really hope more kids from Lompoc High School can go,” she said. “It was funny just to see their expressions when they were like, ‘Lompoc, where’s that?’”

Robles plans to study bioengineering and biomedical engineering — fields that produce prosthetics and robotic limbs, as examples — at UC Berkeley, in addition to earning a business degree. Ultimately, she wants to establish her own biotech company through which she can “change people’s lives for the better.”

She acknowledged her planned workload may sound overwhelming but noted, “I’ve been in contact with other students that have graduated from Berkeley and have already done the same type of things I want to do, and they’re really helping me out and giving me good advice.”

Jackie Torres, who was Robles’ counselor at Lompoc High, is confident Robles will find success in whatever she pursues.