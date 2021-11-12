PepsiCo Inc. has donated $125,000 toward Hancock College's Promise Fund, which covers the first year of tuition and fees for local high school graduates attending the college.
PepsiCo's donation brings the total amount raised for the Promise Fund to over $5.5 million, according to college spokesman Chris McGuiness. The Hancock Foundation is aiming to raise $10 million for a permanent endowment that will fund the program in perpetuity.
“Community support of the Hancock Promise is as important as ever,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. "As things get back to normal, supporting our students through the Promise is an important tool we have for changing the odds with our students and our community. So, I’m thankful for the partnership with Pepsi in this work.”
PepsiCo Account Manager Sherry Luiz said they chose to donate toward the Promise program since part of the company's mission is to create opportunities for gaining new skills and building successful careers.
“Hancock is a good partner, and supporting the Hancock Promise helps us do just that by investing in the next generation as they explore possible career paths and chase their dreams,” Luiz said.
To learn more about the Hancock Promise, visit hancockcollege.edu/promise.