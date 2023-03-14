A community-led petition demands the dismissal of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School vice principal Peter Haws after a claim that he mishandled and escalated an incident involving a Latino student suspected of vaping.
The petition, initiated by resident Kendra Mercado and hosted on the website change.org, has recorded 3,821 signatures as of Tuesday.
The unnamed student who was on an individualized education plan, according to the petition, "was brutally traumatized, after excessive force was implemented," and was "twice sedated while handcuffed," rushed to the hospital and awoke with his father by his side.
The petition alleges that the incident isn't isolated and that Haws has an eight-plus year history of "targeting and profiling non-white students and imposing harsh punishments, suspensions and expulsions on students of color and those with IEPs (Individual Education Plans)."
District Superintendent Andrew Schwab, in a written response on Tuesday, said he is aware of the allegations and acknowledges the incident which took place on Jan. 5.
He said he recognizes "that there are many different perspectives about issues like student discipline and law enforcement’s role on school campuses," and said district officials are investigating complaints related to the incident.
Schwab further stated that the district relies on staff and local law enforcement to respond appropriately and with the utmost professionalism with regard to maintaining the safety of students and staff on campus, and noted that the district will continue to conduct surveys, meet with students and parents and "listen to the many voices in the Valley."
"What I have learned from this experience is that we have more work to do in understanding the many perspectives that come from being the public comprehensive high school serving the communities in the Valley," he wrote. "We all come together here with different lived experiences and expectations, and as educators, we need to continue to provide avenues for civil discourse where we can foster mutual understanding and respect.
"Another thing that I have learned from this experience is how deeply our staff cares about each and every student and family that we serve. We know that is something we all have in common, and one of the reasons we all became educators in the first place."
According to the petition, Haws' proposed expulsion of the student as well as the future of his education at Santa Ynez High School are under review.
In the meantime, Schwab has requested the community "allow the necessary time to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and to refrain from participating in speculation or accusations based on incomplete or inaccurate information."
"Based on the outcome of the investigation, we will respond appropriately, and, within the limits of what we are able to share publicly in accordance with the law and student and personnel confidentiality requirements," he said, noting that the district will share results of the investigation and the district's response "as soon as we are able."
"It is my hope that we can continue to work together collaboratively to build a school culture that is centered around positive student-staff relationships, student voice and agency and student learning," Schwab said.
