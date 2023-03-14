SYV High School
 Mike Hodgson, Staff

A community-led petition is seeking the dismissal of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School vice principal Peter Haws, after a claim that he mishandled and escalated an incident involving a Latino student suspected of vaping.

The petition, initiated by resident Kendra Mercado and hosted on the website change.org, has recorded 3,821 signatures as of Tuesday.

Peter Haws mug.png

An investigation involving Santa Ynez Valley Union High School vice principal Peter Haws' alleged mistreatment of a student is underway.

