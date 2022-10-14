PG&E donation to Hancock.jpg

Kevin G. Walthers, president/superintendent of Hancock College, accepts a symbolic check representing a $50,000 donation to the Hancock Promise program from Lindsey Miller, a member of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Strategy, Policy and Engagement team, on behalf of the PG&E Corporation Foundation.

 Contributed

The Hancock College Promise program has been granted $50,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the PG&E Corporation Foundation from the company’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative.

Another $50,000 was donated to the Cuesta College Foundation for Promise Initiative, a company spokeswoman said.

The Hancock Promise provides local high school graduates with free tuition for their first year at the college in an effort to remove financial barriers and increase college readiness, access, affordability and success for students and their families.

