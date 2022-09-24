092322 LUSD
A search for a permanent superintendent at LUSD is underway and a hire is expected by January under the guidance of a third-party agency, Leadership Associates. 

 Staff file

The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis.

According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well."

During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members also voted unanimously to contract third party consultants "Leadership Associates — based in La Quinta — to conduct a formal search for a permanent superintendent and perform an organizational management audit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

